Tableau Software, Inc. (DATA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,159 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tableau Software were worth $10,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DATA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $189,882,000 after buying an additional 248,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 29.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,518 shares of the software company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tableau Software during the second quarter worth about $620,000. SECOR Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 97.4% in the second quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,734 shares of the software company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 11.3% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 64,866 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) traded up 0.38% on Friday, reaching $44.98. 694,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $3.42 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average is $50.68. Tableau Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $90.99.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 21.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. The company earned $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Tableau Software’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tableau Software, Inc. will post $0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tableau Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Vetr raised shares of Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.89 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tableau Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tableau Software from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tableau Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

In other news, insider Andrew Beers sold 7,500 shares of Tableau Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $353,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,714,606.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Forest Baskett sold 10,833 shares of Tableau Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $494,634.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,634.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Tableau Software, Inc (Tableau) offers software products. The Company’s technologies include visual query language (VizQL), a visual query language that translates drag-and-drop actions into data queries and then expresses the information visually, and Hybrid Data Architecture, which combines the Company’s Live Query and In-Memory Data Engines technologies.

