Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth $680,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,222,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 48.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 285,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after buying an additional 93,295 shares in the last quarter.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) traded down 0.31% on Friday, reaching $58.76. The company had a trading volume of 319,709 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.29. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.12 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2781.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm earned $210.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.21 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post $3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Brent D. Richardson sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $2,642,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,135.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc is a regionally accredited university. The Company offers approximately 200 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across approximately eight colleges both online and on ground in Phoenix, Arizona and at leased facilities and at facilities owned by third-party employers of its students.

