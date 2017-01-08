Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $280,000 in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 73.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,234,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,184,000 after buying an additional 301,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 45.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 85,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 26,645 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 37.1% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 254,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after buying an additional 68,854 shares in the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) traded down 1.40% on Friday, hitting $40.09. The company had a trading volume of 156,683 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.01. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $41.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average of $31.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post $2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a provider of hardware, software, Cloud and service solutions to business, government, healthcare and educational clients. The Company consults, designs, implements and manages integrated information technology (IT) solutions for its clients. These solutions include services and products designed to support networking, collaboration, storage, security, Cloud, mobility, converged infrastructure and other advanced technologies.

