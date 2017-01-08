Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,349,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors’ holdings in Stericycle were worth $108,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 16.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,155,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 421.1% in the second quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 40.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) opened at 79.38 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $128.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.13.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm earned $890.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.87 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post $4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SRCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Group set a $108.00 price target on Stericycle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Northcoast Research cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stericycle from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

In other Stericycle news, Director Mark C. Miller sold 6,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $508,987.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,475,284.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc is a business-to-business services provider with a focus on regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail and commercial businesses. The Company’s solutions include the collection and processing of specialized waste for disposal, the collection of personal and confidential information for secure destruction, and a range of training, consulting, recall/return, communication and compliance services.

