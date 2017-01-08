State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1,619,000 Stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D maintained its position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.26% of Newpark Resources worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 30.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 293.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 116.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) traded up 1.20% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 670,800 shares. The firm’s market cap is $715.32 million. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business earned $104.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post ($0.44) EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NR shares. Loop Capital upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price target on Newpark Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc is an oil and gas supplier. The Company provides products and services to the oil and gas exploration (E&P) industry. The Company operates its business through two segments: Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Company’s Fluids Systems segment offers customized solutions, including technical drilling projects involving subsurface conditions, such as horizontal, directional, geologically deep or deep water drilling.

