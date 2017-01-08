State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1,449,000 Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D maintained its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Energizer Holdings were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. I.G. Investment Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Energizer Holdings by 4.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer Holdings by 5.3% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 61,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,734,000. Finally, BP PLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer Holdings by 66.1% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 201,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) traded up 0.23% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.71. 425,073 shares of the stock were exchanged. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $53.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average is $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business earned $432.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.53 million. Energizer Holdings had a net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 766.09%. Energizer Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post $2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Energizer Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Energizer Holdings’s payout ratio is 53.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. RBC Capital Markets set a $57.00 price target on shares of Energizer Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Group increased their price target on shares of Energizer Holdings from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energizer Holdings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Energizer Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

About Energizer Holdings

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of household batteries, specialty batteries and lighting products. The Company is a designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products. It operates through four geographic segments: North America, which consists of the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its markets in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, which consists of its markets in Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

