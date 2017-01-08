Southwest Gas Corporation (SWX) Position Boosted by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 234,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,601 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas Corporation were worth $16,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas Corporation by 1.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas Corporation by 2.7% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX) opened at 77.60 on Friday. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $79.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business earned $539.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.36 million. Southwest Gas Corporation had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Corporation will post $3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Southwest Gas Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Group raised Southwest Gas Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

In other news, VP Gregory J. Peterson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $45,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas Corporation

Southwest Gas Corporation is engaged in the business of purchasing, distributing and transporting natural gas in Arizona, Nevada and California. The Company operates through two segments: natural gas operations and construction services, which includes the operations of the Company’s subsidiary, Centuri Construction Group, Inc, (Centuri).

