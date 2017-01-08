Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. (LNCE) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNCE) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Snyder’s-Lance worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snyder’s-Lance during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Snyder’s-Lance by 10.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snyder’s-Lance by 76.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snyder’s-Lance during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Calvert Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snyder’s-Lance during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNCE) traded down 2.07% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.88. The company had a trading volume of 355,746 shares. Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $39.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3642.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Snyder’s-Lance (NASDAQ:LNCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Snyder’s-Lance had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm earned $588.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. will post $1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNCE shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snyder’s-Lance in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Snyder’s-Lance in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snyder’s-Lance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.85.

In other Snyder’s-Lance news, Director Brian J. Driscoll sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $181,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Snyder’s-Lance Company Profile

Snyder’s-Lance, Inc is a snack food company. The Company operates in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of snack food products segment. The Company’s products include pretzels, sandwich crackers, kettle cooked chips, pretzel crackers, cookies, potato chips, tortilla chips, nuts, restaurant style crackers and other salty snacks.

