SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 87 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 57,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.8% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 37,474 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.8% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.9% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 25,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) traded down 1.48% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.26. 15,615,037 shares of the stock were exchanged. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.79 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $217.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average is $52.07.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.08 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 78.75%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 67.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Vetr raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 19th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $32,925.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,056.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $32,094.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,182 shares in the company, valued at $438,532.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc (Verizon) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. The Company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its wireless and wireline networks.

