Sigma Designs, Inc. (SIGM) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Sigma Designs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGM) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BWS Financial cut their price target on Sigma Designs from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered Sigma Designs from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Sigma Designs in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Benchmark Co. cut their price objective on Sigma Designs from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered Sigma Designs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Shares of Sigma Designs (NASDAQ:SIGM) opened at 6.10 on Friday. Sigma Designs has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The company’s market cap is $230.71 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14.

Sigma Designs (NASDAQ:SIGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sigma Designs had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business earned $62.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sigma Designs will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGM. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Designs during the third quarter worth $110,000. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Designs during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sigma Designs by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Sigma Designs by 7.5% in the second quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Sigma Designs by 126.1% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 22,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Designs

Sigma Designs, Inc is a provider of global integrated semiconductor solutions. The Company offers media platforms for use in the home entertainment and home control markets. The Company sells its products into markets, including smart television, media connectivity, set-top box and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

