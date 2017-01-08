Short Interest in Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Drops By 2.8%

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,744,173 shares, a drop of 2.8% from the November 30th total of 10,026,162 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,637,481 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 29.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. Vetr downgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.03 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Pacific Crest upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) opened at 27.63 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $2.41 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average is $42.72. Twilio has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $70.96.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc offers Cloud Communications Platforms. The Company enables developers to build, scale and operate real-time communications within software applications. It Programmable Communications Cloud software enables developers to embed voice, messaging, video and authentication capabilities into their applications via its Application Programming Interfaces.

