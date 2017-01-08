Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 15,123 Shares of Hershey Company (The) (HSY)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) by 18.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,123 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hershey Company (The) were worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hershey Company (The) by 446.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,034,000 after buying an additional 1,252,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Hershey Company (The) by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,752,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hershey Company (The) by 7,523.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 448,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,870,000 after buying an additional 442,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Hershey Company (The) by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,602,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,845,000 after buying an additional 404,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Hershey Company (The) during the third quarter valued at $26,768,000. Institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) traded up 1.02% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,500 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.30. Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $117.79.

Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Hershey Company (The) had a return on equity of 102.75% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post $4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Hershey Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Hershey Company (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna started coverage on Hershey Company (The) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hershey Company (The) from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hershey Company (The) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.41.

In related news, SVP D Michael Wege sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $106,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr acquired 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.60 per share, for a total transaction of $5,029,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,753,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,747,573.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company (The) Company Profile

The Hershey Company is a producer of chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery. The Company’s principal confectionery offerings include gum and mint refreshment products; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings and beverages, and snack items, such as spreads, meat snacks, bars, and snack bites and mixes.

