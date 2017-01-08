Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stake in Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,976 shares during the period. Duke Energy Corporation accounts for approximately 0.8% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy Corporation were worth $32,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 11.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 950,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,099,000 after buying an additional 96,247 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 53.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 955,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,984,000 after buying an additional 334,778 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 21.7% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 377,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,363,000 after buying an additional 67,349 shares during the period. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 43,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) opened at 77.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average is $79.88. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $70.35 and a one year high of $87.75. The company has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.11.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. Duke Energy Corporation had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post $4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.855 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Duke Energy Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 82.61%.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy Corporation from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Duke Energy Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy Corporation from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.59.

In related news, EVP Frank H. Yoho acquired 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.00 per share, with a total value of $1,098,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,838. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John H. Forsgren acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.80 per share, for a total transaction of $77,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,637. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company’s segments include Regulated Utilities, International Energy and Commercial Portfolio. Duke Energy’s subsidiaries include its subsidiary registrants: Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC (Duke Energy Carolinas); Progress Energy, Inc (Progress Energy); Duke Energy Progress, LLC (Duke Energy Progress); Duke Energy Florida, LLC (Duke Energy Florida); Duke Energy Ohio, Inc (Duke Energy Ohio), and Duke Energy Indiana, Inc (Duke Energy Indiana).

