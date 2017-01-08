Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 15,482 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 53.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,482 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $129,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $139,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $146,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) traded up 1.79% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203,850 shares. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.37 and a 200-day moving average of $118.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 378.19%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post $5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Zacks Investment Research cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays PLC upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.14.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, formerly McGraw Hill Financial, Inc, is a provider of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets across the world. The Company’s products cater to the capital markets, which includes asset managers, investment banks, commercial banks, exchanges and issuers; the commodities markets, which includes producers, traders and intermediaries within energy, metals, petrochemicals and agriculture, and the commercial markets, which includes professionals and corporate executives within automotive and marketing/research information services.

