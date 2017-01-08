Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (ST) Position Raised by BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,998,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. were worth $116,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST) opened at 39.87 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $41.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm earned $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 million. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post $2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ST shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

About Sensata Technologies Holding N.V.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. is a global industrial technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of sensors and controls. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Company produces a range of sensors and controls for applications, such as thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, pressure sensors in automotive systems, and bimetal current and temperature control devices in electric motors.

