Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Stake Cut by Emerald Advisers Inc. PA

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA reduced its position in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA owned 0.19% of Select Medical Holdings Corporation worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corporation by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,098,000 after buying an additional 206,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corporation by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,394,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,374,000 after buying an additional 211,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corporation by 20.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,059,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,866,000 after buying an additional 1,029,828 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,870,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,758,000 after buying an additional 36,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corporation by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,618,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,458,000 after buying an additional 70,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) traded up 1.09% during trading on Friday, hitting $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 549,722 shares. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Select Medical Holdings Corporation had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm earned $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Stake Cut by Emerald Advisers Inc. PA” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/select-medical-holdings-corporation-sem-stake-cut-by-emerald-advisers-inc-pa/1143928.html.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical Holdings Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered Select Medical Holdings Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation is an operator of specialty hospitals and outpatient rehabilitation clinics. The Company, through its contract therapy business, provides medical rehabilitation services on a contracted basis to nursing homes, hospitals, assisted living and senior care centers, schools and work sites.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Holdings Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical Holdings Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.