Sei Investments Co. Has $707,000 Position in Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Denbury Resources worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 28.3% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 1,020,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,015,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 42,174 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 13.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 513,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 61,050 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 13.9% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 160,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 95.7% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) traded down 0.78% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,378,767 shares. The company’s market cap is $1.48 billion. Denbury Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNR shares. Mizuho started coverage on Denbury Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company’s operations are focused on two operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Its properties with proved and producing reserves in the Gulf Coast region are situated in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana and Alabama, and in the Rocky Mountain region are situated in Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming.

