Seaward Management Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in Boeing Company (The) (BA)

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,489 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Seaward Management Limited Partnership’s holdings in Boeing Company (The) were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Boeing Company (The) by 8.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,676,799 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,191,786,000 after buying an additional 3,866,637 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Boeing Company (The) by 15.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,728,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,562,156,000 after buying an additional 2,690,120 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing Company (The) by 26.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,214,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $417,213,000 after buying an additional 663,424 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Boeing Company (The) by 3.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,638,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $342,693,000 after buying an additional 76,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Boeing Company (The) during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) traded up 0.25% on Friday, reaching $159.10. 2,426,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $102.10 and a 52-week high of $160.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.24 and its 200 day moving average is $138.79.

Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.89. Boeing Company (The) had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 126.01%. The firm earned $23.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boeing Company will post $7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Boeing Company (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Boeing Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is 66.36%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/seaward-management-limited-partnership-lowers-stake-in-boeing-company-the-ba/1143973.html.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boeing Company (The) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Vetr cut shares of Boeing Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.88 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Boeing Company (The) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.85.

In other Boeing Company (The) news, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 200,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $28,599,414.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company (The) Company Profile

The Boeing Company is an aerospace firm. The Company operates in five segments: Commercial airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS) business, such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). Its Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft, which provides related support services to the commercial airline industry.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.