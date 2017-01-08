Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for Allegheny Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The business earned $771 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $14.00 price objective on Allegheny Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.44.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) opened at 16.08 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.75 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth $130,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 43.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 22.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a specialty materials and components producer. The Company operates through two business segments: High Performance Materials & Components and Flat Rolled Products. ATI’s products include titanium and titanium alloys, nickel-based alloys and specialty steels, precision forgings, castings and machined components, zirconium and related alloys, precision and engineered stainless steel strip, and grain-oriented electrical steel.

