Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) Stake Held by Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. continued to hold its position in shares of Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,562 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger N.V. were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Banced Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger N.V. during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger N.V. during the second quarter worth $3,205,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 50.0% in the second quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 14.9% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 34,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 7.0% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 47,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) traded up 1.38% during trading on Friday, hitting $86.48. 5,689,898 shares of the company traded hands. Schlumberger N.V. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company’s market capitalization is $120.32 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.63.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Schlumberger N.V. had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.06%. The business earned $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Schlumberger N.V.’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger N.V. will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Schlumberger N.V.’s payout ratio is currently -108.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Citigroup Inc. dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger N.V. from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger N.V. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.73.

In other Schlumberger N.V. news, Director Tore I. Sandvold sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger N.V. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephane Biguet sold 3,000 shares of Schlumberger N.V. stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,108 shares in the company, valued at $805,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger N.V.

Schlumberger N.V. is a supplier of technology, integrated project management and information solutions to the international oil and gas exploration and production industry. The Company operates in the oilfield service markets through three groups: Reservoir Characterization, Drilling and Production. Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

