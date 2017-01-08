Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Owens Corning Inc (OC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Owens Corning worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Societe Generale bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at $208,000. BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at $224,000.

Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) traded down 0.69% during trading on Friday, reaching $52.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,765 shares. Owens Corning Inc has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $58.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.62.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company earned $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning Inc will post $3.50 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Group upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.84.

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 226,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,565,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 693,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,497,630.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning is a holding company, which is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

