Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,554,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,758,000 after buying an additional 3,595,648 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the second quarter valued at $154,732,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 33.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,507,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,986,000 after buying an additional 1,365,926 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 118.5% in the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,465,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,943,000 after buying an additional 1,337,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 1,957.1% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,402,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,153,000 after buying an additional 1,334,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) traded down 0.30% during trading on Friday, reaching $59.95. 10,104,635 shares of the company were exchanged. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $77.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average of $60.21. The firm has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The firm earned $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company will post $2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)” was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/reynders-mcveigh-capital-management-llc-increases-stake-in-bristol-myers-squibb-company-bmy/1144007.html.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.76.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.