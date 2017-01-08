Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Panera Bread Company’s FY2017 Earnings (PNRA)

Panera Bread Company (NASDAQ:PNRA) – Oppenheimer Holdings upped their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Panera Bread Company in a report released on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst B. Bittner now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $7.51 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.50. Oppenheimer Holdings has a “Outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Panera Bread Company (NASDAQ:PNRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. Panera Bread Company had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The business earned $684.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Panera Bread Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/research-analysts-issue-forecasts-for-panera-bread-companys-fy2017-earnings-pnra/1143629.html.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of Panera Bread Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.51 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Panera Bread Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. RBC Capital Markets set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Panera Bread Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Longbow Research raised shares of Panera Bread Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Panera Bread Company from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.38.

Shares of Panera Bread Company (NASDAQ:PNRA) opened at 208.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.51 and a 200 day moving average of $207.27. Panera Bread Company has a 1-year low of $178.99 and a 1-year high of $224.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Panera Bread Company by 8.6% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Panera Bread Company by 8.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Panera Bread Company by 12.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Panera Bread Company by 17.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Panera Bread Company during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Panera Bread Company news, SVP Scott G. Blair sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $37,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Panera Bread Company Company Profile

Panera Bread Company (Panera) is a food service provider. Panera is a national bakery-cafe concept with approximately 1,970 Company-owned and franchise-operated bakery-cafe locations in over 45 states, the District of Columbia, and Ontario, Canada. The Company operates through three segments: Company Bakery-Cafe Operations, Franchise Operations, and Fresh Dough and Other Product Operations.

