Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Panera Bread Company’s FY2017 Earnings (PNRA)

Panera Bread Company (NASDAQ:PNRA) – Oppenheimer Holdings upped their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Panera Bread Company in a report released on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst B. Bittner now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $7.51 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.50. Oppenheimer Holdings has a “Outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.
Panera Bread Company (NASDAQ:PNRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. Panera Bread Company had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The business earned $684.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Panera Bread Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of Panera Bread Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.51 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Panera Bread Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. RBC Capital Markets set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Panera Bread Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Longbow Research raised shares of Panera Bread Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Panera Bread Company from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.38.
Shares of Panera Bread Company (NASDAQ:PNRA) opened at 208.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.51 and a 200 day moving average of $207.27. Panera Bread Company has a 1-year low of $178.99 and a 1-year high of $224.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.33.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Panera Bread Company by 8.6% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Panera Bread Company by 8.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Panera Bread Company by 12.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Panera Bread Company by 17.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Panera Bread Company during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Panera Bread Company news, SVP Scott G. Blair sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $37,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Panera Bread Company Company Profile
Panera Bread Company (Panera) is a food service provider. Panera is a national bakery-cafe concept with approximately 1,970 Company-owned and franchise-operated bakery-cafe locations in over 45 states, the District of Columbia, and Ontario, Canada. The Company operates through three segments: Company Bakery-Cafe Operations, Franchise Operations, and Fresh Dough and Other Product Operations.
