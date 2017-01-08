Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) opened at 48.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average is $49.59. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $68.97.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post $2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Brown sold 14,029 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $757,004.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,632.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 27.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,871,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,091,000 after buying an additional 403,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 927,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,668,000 after buying an additional 52,666 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,551,000 after buying an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 421,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after buying an additional 45,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,501.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 366,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,375,000 after buying an additional 343,460 shares in the last quarter.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, operates and franchises casual-dining restaurants and fast-casual restaurants in North America and focuses on serving a selection of gourmet burgers. The Company is primarily engaged in the sale of food and beverages at the Company-owned restaurants.

