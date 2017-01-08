Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. (Q) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. (NYSE:Q) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.40.

Q has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. William Blair cut shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America Corporation cut shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Pacific Crest set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

In other Quintiles Transitional Holdings news, Director Jack M. Greenberg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $159,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,726.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in Q. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings by 158.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings by 22.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings by 4.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings by 36,400.0% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quintiles Transitional Holdings (NYSE:Q) opened at 77.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.68. Quintiles Transitional Holdings has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $81.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.60 and a 200 day moving average of $75.50.

Quintiles Transitional Holdings (NYSE:Q) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Quintiles Transitional Holdings had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 212.51%. The business earned $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Quintiles Transitional Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quintiles Transitional Holdings will post $3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Quintiles Transitional Holdings Company Profile

Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc, formerly Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc, is a provider of biopharmaceutical development services and commercial outsourcing services. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies. Its segments include Product Development and Integrated Healthcare Services.

