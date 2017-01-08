Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Jefferies Group upped their Q4 2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a report released on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s FY2018 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.10 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 4,984.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

WARNING: “Q4 2016 Earnings Estimate for Papa John’s International, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Group (PZZA)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/q4-2016-earnings-estimate-for-papa-johns-international-inc-issued-by-jefferies-group-pzza/1143599.html.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) opened at 86.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.22 and its 200 day moving average is $78.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.25. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $44.47 and a 12-month high of $90.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at $572,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 37.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 25.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 568.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 19,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Papa John’s International news, CEO John H. Schnatter sold 23,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $1,862,364.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,679,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,805,576.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John H. Schnatter sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $483,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,679,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,515,180.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. The Company operates restaurants under the trademark Papa John’s. It operates in five segments: domestic Company-owned restaurants, domestic commissaries, North America franchising, international operations, and all other business units.

