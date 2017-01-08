Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) Short Interest Down 11.8% in December

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,509,745 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the November 30th total of 16,447,408 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,787,167 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 43.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $57,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at $216,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 344,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $4,137,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 53.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 4,364,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,569,000 after buying an additional 1,527,300 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 258.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,539,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,581,000 after buying an additional 2,550,935 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 358.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 458,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 358,753 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) opened at 11.97 on Friday. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company’s market capitalization is $2.39 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 37.84% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The business earned $197 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post ($0.56) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna set a $13.00 target price on Pure Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $17.00 target price on Pure Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.42.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides an enterprise data storage platform. The Company’s storage platform consists of approximately three integrated components, including the Purity Operating Environment, which is its flash-optimized software; FlashArray, which is its modular and scalable all-flash array hardware, and Pure1, which is its cloud-based management and support.

