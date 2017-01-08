Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3,561,000 Stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.55% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 121.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 195.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 66,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) remained flat at $48.55 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 57,451 shares. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.49. The company has a market cap of $855.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 24.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post $2.70 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.41%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Hilliard Lyons cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, insider James B. Draughn sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $195,703.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James B. Draughn sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $63,943.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 965 shares in the company, valued at $37,972.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc (CTBI) is a bank holding company. The Company operates in the community banking services segment. The Company owns a commercial bank and a trust company, serving small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central and south central Kentucky; southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

