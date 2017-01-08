Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 25.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,050 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.22% of Core-Mark Holding Company worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company by 72,193.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 20,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company by 64.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company during the third quarter worth $222,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company by 100.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company by 30.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) traded down 0.86% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.45. 172,260 shares of the stock were exchanged. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $1959.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.43.

Core-Mark Holding Company (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Core-Mark Holding Company had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Core-Mark Holding Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Core-Mark Holding Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Core-Mark Holding Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE)” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/prudential-financial-inc-cuts-stake-in-core-mark-holding-company-inc-core/1143920.html.

CORE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group cut shares of Core-Mark Holding Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark Holding Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

In related news, VP William Stein sold 3,500 shares of Core-Mark Holding Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,714.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas B. Perkins sold 12,000 shares of Core-Mark Holding Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $501,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,051,697.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark Holding Company

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc is a wholesale distributor to the convenience retail industry in North America. The Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and logistics services to over 36,500 customer locations across the United States and Canada through over 30 distribution centers. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Corporate.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.