PolyOne Corporation (POL) Stake Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 608,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PolyOne Corporation were worth $20,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne Corporation by 39.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PolyOne Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,944,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in PolyOne Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in PolyOne Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in PolyOne Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. IronBridge Capital Management LP now owns 127,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) opened at 32.85 on Friday. PolyOne Corporation has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $38.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average is $33.48.

PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. PolyOne Corporation had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $844 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PolyOne Corporation will post $2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from PolyOne Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. PolyOne Corporation’s payout ratio is 33.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on POL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of PolyOne Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered their price target on shares of PolyOne Corporation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PolyOne Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

