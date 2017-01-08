PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,195 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,826,000 after buying an additional 91,469 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 29.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,999,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,268,000 after buying an additional 1,834,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Toll Brothers by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,019,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,166,000 after buying an additional 169,812 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 87.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,291,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,284,000 after buying an additional 1,537,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 59.6% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,654,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,444,000 after buying an additional 991,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) traded down 1.95% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.24. 1,869,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average is $29.18. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company earned $1.86 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc. will post $3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,195 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-acquires-1195-shares-of-toll-brothers-inc-tol/1144110.html.

TOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.93.

In related news, Chairman Robert I. Toll sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,576.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,503,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,106,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward G. Boehne sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $552,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,156.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc designs, builds, markets and arranges financing for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The Company caters to move-up, empty nester, active-adult, age-qualified and second-home buyers in the United States (Traditional Home Building Product). The Company operates in two segments: traditional home building and urban infill.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.