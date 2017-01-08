Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $689,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 221.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,850.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 107.4% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) traded up 0.03% during trading on Friday, hitting $63.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,722,267 shares. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $68.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.78.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm earned $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.77% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post $4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 61.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Vetr upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

In other AbbVie news, CFO William J. Chase sold 6,600 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $390,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,593,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and markets therapies that address a range of diseases. The Company operates in pharmaceutical products segment. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases, in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, as well as other serious health conditions.

