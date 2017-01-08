Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Stake Lowered by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 81.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,622 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Pepsico were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pepsico by 8.1% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pepsico by 0.4% in the second quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Delphi Private Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pepsico by 1.3% in the second quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Pepsico by 92.1% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pepsico by 8.5% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) traded down 0.14% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.56. 4,109,653 shares of the stock traded hands. Pepsico, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $110.94. The company has a market capitalization of $149.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Pepsico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.01%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Pepsico in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Pepsico in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Pepsico in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Pepsico in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pepsico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.45.

Pepsico Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc is a food and beverage company. The Company, through its operations, bottlers, contract manufacturers and other third parties, is engaged in making, marketing, distributing and selling a range of beverages, foods and snacks, serving in over 200 countries and territories. The Company operates through six segments, namely, Frito-Lay North America (FLNA); Quaker Foods North America (QFNA); North America Beverages (NAB); Latin America, which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Latin America; Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA), which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Asia, Middle East and North Africa.

