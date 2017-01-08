Patriot Wealth Management Inc. Has $5,395,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Patriot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Patriot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 40.5% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 47,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 13,574 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 103,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the second quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 28.7% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) traded up 0.11% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,296,679 shares. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $64.18 and a 12-month high of $84.80. The stock has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.09.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company earned $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post $3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.62.

In related news, insider Melissa S. Barnes sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $172,107.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,736.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $14,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,649,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,890,526.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

