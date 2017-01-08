PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,754 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PACCAR by 104.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) traded up 1.14% on Friday, reaching $65.88. 1,741,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.60. PACCAR Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $68.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. PACCAR had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm earned $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post $3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

In related news, VP C Michael Dozier sold 4,032 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.66, for a total value of $224,421.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,421.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider T. Kyle Quinn sold 3,024 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $165,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,672 shares in the company, valued at $913,625.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc (PACCAR) is a global technology company engaged in the design, manufacture and customer support of trucks. The Company operates in three segments: the Truck segment, which includes the design, manufacture and distribution of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks; the Parts segment, which includes the distribution of aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles, and the Financial Services segment, which includes the finance and leasing products, and services provided to customers and dealers.

