O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) Position Decreased by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,135 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $33,666,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 93.2% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.2% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.4% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 248,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,300,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) traded down 0.36% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.78. The stock had a trading volume of 472,643 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.69. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $225.12 and a one year high of $292.84.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post $10.69 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) Position Decreased by Chicago Equity Partners LLC” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/oreilly-automotive-inc-orly-position-decreased-by-chicago-equity-partners-llc/1143864.html.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $307.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.79.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory L. Henslee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total value of $5,508,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,505 shares in the company, valued at $11,706,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Oreilly, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.42, for a total value of $2,684,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,848,160.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company offers its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. Its stores’ product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control and engine parts; maintenance items, such as filters, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.