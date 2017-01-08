OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OMF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain Holdings from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on OneMain Holdings in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on OneMain Holdings in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on OneMain Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lowered OneMain Holdings from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.28.

OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) traded up 0.81% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 642,189 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38. The firm’s market cap is $3.17 billion. OneMain Holdings has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. OneMain Holdings had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OneMain Holdings will post $3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anahaita N. Kotval purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.41 per share, with a total value of $87,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,255.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Charles Anderson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.06 per share, for a total transaction of $361,200.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,192,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,544,081.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 57.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in OneMain Holdings by 0.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in OneMain Holdings by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OneMain Holdings by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OneMain Holdings by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in OneMain Holdings by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, formerly Springleaf Holdings, Inc, incorporated on August 5, 2013, is a financial services holding company. The Company provides responsible loan products; offers credit and non-credit insurance; pursues strategic acquisitions of loan portfolios, and pursues acquisitions of companies and/or establish joint ventures.

