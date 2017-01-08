Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Has $7,602,000 Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU)

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 288.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 298,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,884 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of MDU Resources Group worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 502,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at $343,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at $370,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 100,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 16,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 470,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after buying an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) traded down 0.03% on Friday, reaching $29.33. 771,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.24 and a beta of 0.84. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $29.92.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post $1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.1925 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 296.17%.

WARNING: This piece was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/old-mutual-global-investors-uk-ltd-has-7602000-position-in-mdu-resources-group-inc-mdu/1143839.html.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

In related news, Director Patricia L. Moss sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $114,615.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc is a diversified natural resource company. Montana-Dakota Utilities Co (Montana-Dakota) is a public utility division of the Company. Montana-Dakota, through the electric and natural gas distribution segments, generates, transmits and distributes electricity and distributes natural gas.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.