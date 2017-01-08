Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Has $6,920,000 Stake in KB Home (KBH)

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. cut its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 70.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014,696 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. owned about 0.51% of KB Home worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in KB Home by 6.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in KB Home by 5.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in KB Home by 1.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 0.4% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 149,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) traded down 5.09% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.21. 3,613,699 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 2.09.

KBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners set a $13.00 price target on shares of KB Home and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Buckingham Research raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

About KB Home

KB Home is a homebuilding company in the United States. The Company constructs and sells a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes and condominiums. Its segments include the West Coast, Southwest, Central and Southeast homebuilding segments, and financial services segment.

