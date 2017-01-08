Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Buys New Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR)

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 136,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,569,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Worthington Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 7.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) traded down 1.78% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,205 shares. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average is $47.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm earned $727.80 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post $3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WOR. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Worthington Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Worthington Industries, Inc is a metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. The Company’s segments include Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, Engineered Cabs and Other. The Steel Processing segment buys coils of steel from integrated steel mills and mini-mills, and also toll processes steel for steel mills, end users, service centers and other processors.

