Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Buys New Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO)

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 511,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,808,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of CNO Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth $20,609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,543,000 after buying an additional 893,798 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 798.3% in the second quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 311,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 276,578 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 51.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 775,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after buying an additional 262,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth $4,041,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) traded up 1.09% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 943,077 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNO. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. FBR & Co increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $17.00 price target on CNO Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG set a $16.00 price target on CNO Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 79,500 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,391,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is a holding company for a group of insurance companies operating across the United States that develop, market and administer health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through three operating segments: Bankers Life, Washington National and Colonial Penn.

