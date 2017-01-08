NVIDIA Corporation’s (NVDA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research note on Friday. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA Corporation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.24.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) traded up 1.34% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,571,416 shares. The company has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.73. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $119.93.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.37. The company earned $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. NVIDIA Corporation had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post $2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from NVIDIA Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. NVIDIA Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.32%.

In other NVIDIA Corporation news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 19,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $2,020,513.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,791 shares in the company, valued at $33,434,800.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $157,195.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,780.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,688,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,241,821,000 after buying an additional 601,606 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,986,585 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $798,539,000 after buying an additional 152,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 13,714,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $939,746,000 after buying an additional 414,290 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 36.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,844,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $880,106,000 after buying an additional 3,441,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 51.6% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,751,116 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $223,350,000 after buying an additional 1,616,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation (NVIDIA) is engaged in visual computing. The Company operates through segments, including GPU and Tegra Processor. Its GPU businesses include GeForce for personal computer (PC) gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects and other creative applications; Tesla for deep learning and accelerated computing, leveraging the parallel computing capabilities of graphics processing units (GPUs) for general purpose computing, and GRID to provide the power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters.

