New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10,829,000 Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,947 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $10,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,204,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,437,000 after buying an additional 142,409 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,826,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,372,000 after buying an additional 41,799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,766,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,007,000 after buying an additional 150,172 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,698,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,582,000 after buying an additional 1,225,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,052,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,859,000 after buying an additional 86,382 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) traded down 0.99% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.02. 1,591,623 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average is $41.15. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “positive” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.92.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes and sells organic and natural products under brand names, which are sold as better-for-you products. The Company operates in five segments: the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe and Hain Pure Protein. The Company’s brands include Almond Dream, Arrowhead Mills, BluePrint, Celestial Seasonings, Cully & Sully, Danival, DeBoles, Earth’s Best, Ella’s Kitchen, Europe’s Best, Farmhouse Fare, Frank Cooper’s, Gale’s, Garden of Eatin’, GG UniqueFiber, Hartley’s, Health Valley, Imagine, Johnson’s Juice Co, Lima, Linda McCartney, MaraNatha, New Covent Garden Soup Co, Rice Dream, Robertson’s, Rudi’s Organic Bakery, Rudi’s Gluten-Free Bakery, Sensible Portions, Spectrum, Spectrum Essentials and Soy Dream, among others.

