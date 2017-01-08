New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10,442,000 Position in Dean Foods Company (DF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,474 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dean Foods Company were worth $10,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its position in Dean Foods Company by 158.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Dean Foods Company by 17.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Dean Foods Company during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dean Foods Company during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Dean Foods Company during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Shares of Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) traded down 0.42% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.58. 875,241 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. Dean Foods Company has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.26.

Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Dean Foods Company had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm earned $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Dean Foods Company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dean Foods Company will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dean Foods Company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Dean Foods Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dean Foods Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dean Foods Company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dean Foods Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

In related news, SVP Scott K. Vopni sold 33,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $653,823.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at $484,052.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Wayne Mailloux sold 5,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dean Foods Company

Dean Foods Company is a food and beverage company. The Company processes and distributes fluid milk and other dairy case products in the United States. The Company operates through manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing a wide variety of branded and private label dairy case product segment.

