New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10,441,000 Position in Service Corporation International (SCI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) by 36.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 393,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,870 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Service Corporation International were worth $10,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,487,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,712,000 after buying an additional 479,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,137,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,423,000 after buying an additional 289,161 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 15.3% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,847,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,576,000 after buying an additional 378,243 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 22.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,020,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,634,000 after buying an additional 369,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,053,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,476,000 after buying an additional 49,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) traded up 0.55% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,987 shares. Service Corporation International has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $29.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average is $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company earned $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.69 million. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Service Corporation International will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Corporation International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Service Corporation International in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation started coverage on Service Corporation International in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $121,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,409 shares in the company, valued at $17,731,619.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Corporation International Company Profile

Service Corporation International is a provider of deathcare products and services, with a network of funeral service locations and cemeteries. The Company’s segments are funeral and cemetery operations. The Company conducts both funeral and cemetery operations in the United States and Canada. It operates over 1,535 funeral service locations and over 470 cemeteries, which are diversified across over 45 states, over eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

