Natus Medical Incorporated (BABY) Stake Boosted by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,977 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $11,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Natus Medical by 39.1% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Natus Medical by 36.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Natus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Natus Medical by 3.7% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG raised its stake in Natus Medical by 8.7% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) traded down 0.14% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,774 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.10. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.54 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company earned $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.94 million. Natus Medical had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post $1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Off Wall Street assumed coverage on shares of Natus Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Natus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Natus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Kennedy sold 30,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $1,253,426.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $136,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated is a provider of newborn care and neurology healthcare products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

