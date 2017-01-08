Nationwide Fund Advisors Sells 6,474 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS)

Nationwide Fund Advisors cut its position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,474 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.35% of Cooper-Standard Holdings worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,272,000 after buying an additional 110,693 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings by 58.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,478,000 after buying an additional 183,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings by 31.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 435,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,393,000 after buying an additional 104,125 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings by 285.3% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 389,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,766,000 after buying an additional 288,391 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 365,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,836,000 after buying an additional 48,760 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) traded down 0.56% on Friday, reaching $106.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,260 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.69. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.01 and a 12-month high of $108.67.

Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. The firm earned $855.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.18 million. Cooper-Standard Holdings had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. will post $10.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPS shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Group cut Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

In related news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total transaction of $6,411,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hill Advisors Genpar L.P. Oak sold 19,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $1,744,120.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems components for use in passenger vehicles and light trucks. The Company operates through four segments, which include North America, Europe, South America and Asia Pacific.

