Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $6,159,000 Stake in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL)

Nationwide Fund Advisors cut its stake in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.22% of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 4.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) traded up 0.36% on Friday, reaching $55.80. 274,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average is $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.63. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $56.05.

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm earned $681 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.59 million. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited will post $3.52 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $6,159,000 Stake in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/nationwide-fund-advisors-has-6159000-stake-in-aspen-insurance-holdings-limited-ahl/1143875.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited Company Profile

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (Aspen Holdings) is a holding company. The Company conducts insurance and reinsurance business through its subsidiaries: Aspen U.K. and AUL, Aspen Bermuda (Bermuda) and Aspen Specialty and AAIC (the United States). It operates in two segments: Aspen Insurance and Aspen Reinsurance (Aspen Re).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.