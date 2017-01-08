Nationwide Fund Advisors Buys 640 Shares of General Growth Properties, Inc. (GGP)

Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of General Growth Properties, Inc. (NYSE:GGP) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in General Growth Properties were worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of General Growth Properties by 25.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Hancock Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of General Growth Properties by 7.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 7,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in shares of General Growth Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 8,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of General Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

General Growth Properties, Inc. (NYSE:GGP) remained flat at $26.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,351,457 shares. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.84. General Growth Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $32.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74.

General Growth Properties (NYSE:GGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company earned $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.02 million. General Growth Properties had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 52.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Growth Properties, Inc. will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. General Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GGP. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Growth Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Growth Properties in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded General Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of General Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. General Growth Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

General Growth Properties, Inc (GGP) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through operation, development and management of retail and other rental properties segment. It is engaged in owning and operating retail properties to communities, retailers, employees, consumers and shareholders.

