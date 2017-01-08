National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) Stake Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 149.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,310 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of National General Holdings Corp worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in National General Holdings Corp by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National General Holdings Corp by 31.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National General Holdings Corp by 850.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in National General Holdings Corp by 119.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in National General Holdings Corp by 43.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) traded down 0.44% on Friday, hitting $24.70. 110,393 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2628.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.34. National General Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $25.40.

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. National General Holdings Corp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $857.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. National General Holdings Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that National General Holdings Corp will post $1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. National General Holdings Corp’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National General Holdings Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National General Holdings Corp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National General Holdings Corp in a report on Saturday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National General Holdings Corp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $44,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $2,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey Weissmann sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $410,040.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,727.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

National General Holdings Corp Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp. is a personal lines insurance holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides a range of insurance products, including personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, umbrella, recreational vehicle, supplemental health, lender-placed and other niche products.

